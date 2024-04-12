Chaim Indig Sells 12,043 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $272,412.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at $27,718,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30.

PHR stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

