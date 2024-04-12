Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $328.29

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.29 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.48). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.47), with a volume of 453,039 shares traded.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chemring Group

Chemring Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 354.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 328.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of £962.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,715.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.40), for a total value of £610,945.32 ($773,250.63). 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemring Group

(Get Free Report)

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.