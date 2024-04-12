Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $328.29

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 328.29 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.48). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.47), with a volume of 453,039 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.29. The stock has a market cap of £962.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,715.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.53), for a total value of £494,788.22 ($626,234.93). 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

