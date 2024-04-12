Cherif Rifaat Acquires 337,792 Shares of Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD) Stock

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD – Get Free Report) insider Cherif Rifaat purchased 337,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £20,267.52 ($25,651.84).

Cherif Rifaat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Cherif Rifaat sold 337,792 shares of Zinnwald Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £20,267.52 ($25,651.84).

Shares of Zinnwald Lithium stock opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.79, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zinnwald Lithium Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The stock has a market cap of £26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.23.

Zinnwald Lithium Plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany. The company's flagship project is the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectare located in southeast Germany. The company was formerly known as Erris Resources Plc and changed its name to Zinnwald Lithium Plc in October 2020.

