Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.82

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.82 and traded as low as C$52.55. Cogeco shares last traded at C$53.30, with a volume of 14,508 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.82.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of C$776.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 10.1988848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

