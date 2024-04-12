Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Comerica by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 607.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 260,286 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Comerica by 21,786.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 164,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

