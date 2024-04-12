Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.45

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and traded as high as $40.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 186,773 shares changing hands.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $420.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.55. Research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,282,632 shares of company stock valued at $33,374,556. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,576.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

