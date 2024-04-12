DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after buying an additional 5,659,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

