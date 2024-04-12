DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 13,315 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.70.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.