DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 179,933 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 179,933 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

KGC opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KGC

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.