DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 31,268 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after acquiring an additional 375,463 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,792 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,152,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

