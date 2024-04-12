DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,304 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.