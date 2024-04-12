DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.65.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $4,196,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,357.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $4,196,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,357.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $5,914,122.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,539 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,776. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $263.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 974.11 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

