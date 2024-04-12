DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTB opened at $135.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

