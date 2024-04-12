DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.