DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 158,899 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,899 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 2.7 %

VFC opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

