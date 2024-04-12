DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 92,938 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

