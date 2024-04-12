DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1,454.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

