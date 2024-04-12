DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

