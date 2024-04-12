DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

