DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 488.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.2 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $937.28 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $930.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

