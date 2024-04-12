DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 538.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,714,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.