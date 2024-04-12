DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after buying an additional 1,937,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,003,000 after buying an additional 1,047,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,086,000 after acquiring an additional 747,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 253.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

