DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,137 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

