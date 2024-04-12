DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,070,000 after purchasing an additional 452,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,941,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

ADC opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,482 shares of company stock worth $2,397,572. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.