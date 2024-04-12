DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.46 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in International Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in International Paper by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 85,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

