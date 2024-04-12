DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.83 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PG&E alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

PG&E Trading Down 1.5 %

PCG opened at $16.47 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.