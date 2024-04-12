DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

