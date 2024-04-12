DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in APA were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

