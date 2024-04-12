DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,720 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.