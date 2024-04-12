DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,675 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

