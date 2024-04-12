DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 37 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDS opened at $427.39 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.53 and a 200-day moving average of $456.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.