DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,221 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 47.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

