DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,145 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

