DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,295 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $205.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.82 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.03%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

