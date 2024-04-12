DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,700 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 150.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

