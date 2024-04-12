Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $159.19

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 159.19 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.10). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 157 ($1.99), with a volume of 12,096 shares.

Dialight Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The company has a market capitalization of £62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dialight news, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £49,915 ($63,175.55). 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

Further Reading

