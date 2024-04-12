Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.71

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 179.71 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 191.23 ($2.42). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 190.70 ($2.41), with a volume of 3,396,411 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.77) in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.69).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
