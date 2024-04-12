Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.71

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 179.71 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 191.23 ($2.42). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 190.70 ($2.41), with a volume of 3,396,411 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.77) in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.69).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,191.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

