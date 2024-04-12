Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.78

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and traded as high as $40.65. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 1,417,884 shares.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $335.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

