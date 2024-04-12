Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

