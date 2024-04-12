Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.04

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.04 and traded as low as C$12.76. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.84, with a volume of 377,476 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.28.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.04.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

