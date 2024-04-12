Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.04

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.04 and traded as low as C$12.76. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.84, with a volume of 377,476 shares traded.
DIR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.28.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
