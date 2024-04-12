Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.54

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.54 and traded as low as C$18.50. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$18.62, with a volume of 22,467 shares.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.86 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.1275168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -21.90%.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of Dream Unlimited stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$405,791.84. Insiders own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

