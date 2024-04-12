Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 183,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

