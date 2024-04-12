Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.40

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.40 and traded as high as C$21.85. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$21.75, with a volume of 250,906 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4296824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

