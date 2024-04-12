Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.14. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 245,027 shares.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of -0.16.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

