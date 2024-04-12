Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.59

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.59 and traded as low as $34.25. Emera shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 29,748 shares traded.

Emera Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

