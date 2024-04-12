Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.70 and traded as high as C$8.82. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.76, with a volume of 432,142 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.14). Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 263.29%. The company had revenue of C$0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

