Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Saturday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enerplus by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

