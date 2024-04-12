Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Equifax by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,788,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,686,000 after acquiring an additional 657,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 569,794 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $249.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.06. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

