Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $24.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.82. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

